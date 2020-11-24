Indiana Department of Transportation hiring for winter season positions

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - For anyone looking for a job over the winter season, the Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for seasonal workers to help plow roadways during winter weather.
Open interviews for winter seasonal positions will take place Thursday, December 3 at INDOT’s Falls City Sub District location in Clarksville from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Positions will run from November to March and offer a starting pay of $16 an hour. Workers will perform snow and ice removal and other maintenance duties and winter operations as assigned.
INDOT also provides a $250 sign on and $500 retention bonus for eligible candidates.
Candidates will need a valid driver’s license and commercial driver’s license. A high school diploma or GED is preferred, but not required.
Anyone interested in applying should visit indotjobs.com or text “INDOT Winter” to learn more.
