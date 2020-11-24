Kroger raises over $250 thousand in bourbon auction benefiting Dare to Care

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bourbon enthusiasts across the United States got a chance to win rare bottles of bourbon all for a good cause.
The Ultimate Bourbon Auction to End Hunger, hosted by Kroger, was created benefiting Dare to Care Food Bank in the mission to end hunger.
The auction earned over $250,000 in profits to help feed those in need, according to a release sent Tuesday. The proceeds will go to donating over 750,000 meals to the food bank.
Over the month of November, bidders could attempt to win and purchase collectible bottles of bourbon that are exceedingly rare.
Selections included a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year, which raised $50,000, a 2020 Van Winkle Collection raising $26,000, and a bottle of Michter’s 25 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon for $10,200.
“Kroger was honored to be able to host this inaugural event. The need for fresh, healthy food is greater than ever before,” Ann Reed, President of the Kroger and JayC Louisville Division said. “The Ultimate Bourbon Auction was an innovative way for Kroger to give back to the community in a way that aligns with our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan, our commitment to end hunger and waste in the communities we serve by 2025.”
Dare to Care Food Bank is a nonprofit organization helping serve 13 counties in the Kentuckiana area, helping to distribute food to the community with the partnership of multiple social service agencies.
To make a donation to the Dare to Care Food Bank, visit their website.
