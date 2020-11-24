Kroger raises over $250 thousand in bourbon auction benefiting Dare to Care

“Kroger was honored to be able to host this inaugural event. The need for fresh, healthy food is greater than ever before,” Ann Reed, President of the Kroger and JayC Louisville Division said. “The Ultimate Bourbon Auction was an innovative way for Kroger to give back to the community in a way that aligns with our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan, our commitment to end hunger and waste in the communities we serve by 2025.”