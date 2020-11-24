Man accused of trying to rape motel employee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is accused of attempting to rape a woman who was working at a motel.
According to an arrest report, Charles Chester, 44, was staying at Clarke’s Motel, located at 4700 Dixie Highway, and reported that the toilet in his room was overflowing.
When an employee came to look at the toilet, she told Shively Police Chester only had the bathroom light on and was wearing a t-shirt and boxer shorts. She asked him to put pants on and leave the door open. When she entered the room, the victim said Chester shut the door and said “she wanted it” and pushed her to the floor.
Chester allegedly told the victim that if she screamed he would cut her throat and that he was homeless and had nothing to lose.
The victim said Chester kicked, punched and choked her. The victim said she was afraid he would kill her.
Surveillance video showed the victim going to the room with a bucket and mop before calling for help.
Chester told police he thought she was flirting with him because she told him she was married and she pulled her pants up before bending over to look at the toilet.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Chester was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, criminal abuse, assault, menacing and terroristic threatening.
