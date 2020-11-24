Person shot on Monticello Ave. in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are investigating a shooting in Newburg that happened Tuesday night.
Around 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 5100 block of Monticello Avenue, a Metrosafe spokesperson said. They found one person, whom police have not yet identified, with at least one gunshot wound.
Metrosafe did not specify what condition the victim was in when officers found them.
Anyone with further information regarding the shooting should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
