Result of audit report releases JCPS from state oversight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following an audit of the management of the Jefferson County Public Schools, the commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education will not recommend state management or assistance of the school district.
An audit team appointed by KDE began their work on Sept. 21. The audit was part of an August 2018 settlement agreement between the state and JCPS.
Commissioner Jason Glass notified JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio on Nov. 20 that intervention by the state was not necessary to correct any inefficiencies and ineffectiveness within the district. Glass did recommended that JCPS “review the recommendations of the audit in detail and incorporate the recommendations into weekly cabinet meetings and the JCPS District Improvement Plan.”
“Based upon the findings outlined in the Management Audit Report, I have determined that there is not a pattern of a significant lack of efficiency and effectiveness in the governance and administration of JCPS,” Glass said. “I commend Dr. Pollio, his team and the Jefferson County Board of Education for their dedication to the implementation of the corrective action plan and their dedication to building sustainable systems that will provide stability to the district and allow the district to move forward.”
Pollio will comment on the audit report during a 1:30 p.m. media availability.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.