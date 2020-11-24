Santa Claus doing virtual visits this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In order to be on Santa Claus’ nice list, he said there are rules to follow.
“Obey your parents, obey the rules, obey the law,” Santa Claus, played by Mark Sawyer-Dailey, told WAVE 3 News. “Wear your mask, practice social distancing, be good to your siblings, be good to your pets and follow your heart.”
This year’s virtual option will allow kids and families to talk to Santa about their wishes from the comfort of their own homes.
“We’re all playing it safe,” Sawyer-Dailey said. “If you go online, you’ll find me in my workshop with the toys being made in the background.
Sawyer-Dailey might have some opportunities to visit with kids in local malls ahead of Christmas this year, but the virtual option might be the safer bet. Either way, Santa said the nice list is a long one this year.
“It’s always a joy, it usually is,” he said. “Kentucky and southern Indiana people are always good. I don’t have a lot of people on the naughty list. Thank goodness.”
Click here to reserve your spot to virtually visit with Santa Claus.
