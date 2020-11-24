SnowTALK! Tuesday Update

Remember, just because the title is “SnowTALK!” that doesn’t mean snow will always be within the 10 day forecast. This is just YOUR PLACE TO LOOK to see if there IS ANY :)
And yes, for this first update of the season...there are a couple:
Next Sunday night into Monday : Rain to light snow/flurries
December 3-5: Potent low pressure could help provide for an “upper low” snowfall potential
But before we get to those, we have an active setup with rain/wind and perhaps even a couple severe weather warnings. This threat looks to take place tomorrow and tomorrow night.
The video will have more on that...
