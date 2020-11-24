Travelers head to Louisville airport for Thanksgiving despite CDC warning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has warned Americans not to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, local airport officials expect things to really pick up for the remainder of the week.
Traveling for the holidays looks different now with everyone required to wear masks in the airport and on the planes. At Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, even the Christmas tree decorations are a reminder that Americans are living through a pandemic. The tree has free masks and hand sanitizer in place of ornaments for travelers to take.
There are sanitizer stations place throughout the airport and announcements can be heard over the loud speakers remind travelers to social distance.
Thousands of people are expected to pass through the airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Airport officials said they are only seeing about 40% of the amount of travelers they saw last Thanksgiving.
Travelers WAVE 3 News spoke to on Tuesday said the protocols in place made them feel more at ease about traveling as COVID cases increase. Zachary and Amber Pittman were heading to Philadelphia for the Thanksgiving holiday on Tuesday.
“Yeah, it’s nerve wrecking for sure,” Zachary Pittman said. “We went and made sure we got tests and everything done before we went to family’s houses.”
The couple got COVID tests late last week and have quarantined since to try their hardest not to catch COVID before the trip.
Their trip will be the first time their 5-month-old daughter meets her relatives who live out of state.
“It’s the most important,” Zachary said. “She has to go meet the family so it’s very important for us to spend time with family for the holidays.”
Amber Pittman said she brought hand sanitizer and wipes with her so they can wipe down things as needed.
“We’ll wipe down the seat, hand sanitizer, masks, staying away from people,” Amber said. “I had a whole check list of things we need to have so I think we’re good. We’re mom-approved.”
Robert Provost took similar precautions in his travels by bringing extra wipes and hand sanitizer for the flights from California.
“Only reason why we’re traveling is to visit family and we got the tickets months ago,” Provost said, acknowledging the increase in cases and new restrictions.
He said he’s traveled three or four times since March and felt safe to travel for the holiday.
“With all guidelines they have and the different precautions they have in place, I’m super comfortable with it,” Provost told WAVE 3 News. “This is my third time traveling, third or fourth. I’m perfectly fine and happy and so is the family.”
The airport expects Sunday to be one of the busiest travel days as people return home.
