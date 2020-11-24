Tyra says Satterfield isn’t going anywhere after South Carolina report

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Athletic reported on Tuesday that UofL head football coach Scott Satterfield would be among the coaches interviewed for the vacant head coaching job at South Carolina.
UofL vice president of athletics Vince Tyra tells WAVE 3 Sports that his coach is not interested and is happy here.
The 2019 ACC Coach of the Year is 11-11 in two seasons at UofL after taking over a 2-10 team. The Cards went 8-5 last season, including a win over Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl.
Satterfield’s base salary at UofL is $3.25 million dollars, but all UofL head coach took a voluntary 10% pay cut during the pandemic.
Recently fired South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp made $4.2 million dollars.
Coach Satterfield responded late Tuesday night:
“While I am flattered my name was associated with another job I haven’t pursued or sought out any offers.
I am the head coach at the University of Louisville. We are building a strong foundation and culture. I love our players and the dedication they have shown to me and my staff. It’s important that we continue the development of this program. We have an outstanding recruiting class coming in December and I’m excited for the future of this program. L’s Up!!”
Satterfield will preview UofL’s game at Boston College on Inside the Cards on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. on WAVE 3 News.
