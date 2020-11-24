Vincenzo’s continues tradition serving Thanksgiving meals to those in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An annual tradition continues as one local restaurant prepared and served hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to the homeless and those in need.
Vincenzo’s Restaurant has been catering hot, fresh Thanksgiving meals to guests in need for more than 20 years at the Cathedral of the Assumption.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still in play, the event was still in place but with a couple changes to make sure guests and volunteers stayed safe.
Instead of a usual dine-in experience in the Cathedral, guests in line received a take-away boxed and bagged hot dinner, dessert and drink. The line began in the Undercroft and exited through the Sandefur Dining Room.
“Vincenzo’s has been doing the meals here for years,” Paul Tadatada, Director of the Lunch Program at the Cahtedral of the Assumption said. “So every Tuesday before thanksgiving, they’ll do a sit down dinner in here. They’re an awesome partner for the cathedral. And they were looking to carry this on even if we couldn’t do the full dining, they still wanted to do the meal down here and help us out this year so we can let the less fortunate have a nice thanksgiving dinner.”
The restaurant has been making changes due to recent guidelines in Kentucky to help combat spread of the virus, including offering outdoor seating on their courtyard patio and multiple carryout and delivery options.
While Vincenzo’s will be closed on Thanksgiving, the restaurant said it plans to be open for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve following all social distancing and masking protocols.
