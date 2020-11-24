WAVE 3 News celebrates 72 years on air

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday marks 72 years since Kentucky’s first television station signed onto the air.
WAVE 3 News began broadcasting on Nov. 24, 1948, marketed as WAVE-TV, the day before Thanksgiving that year. The company started off its lasting legacy by airing “radio-with-pictures,” with its first broadcast being a variety show that aired at 8 p.m.
The show featured a range of acts, from local ballet dancers from the Lilias Courtney Dance School to musical guests, before slipping into a historical film that showed Louisville’s transition from its settlement to the age of television.
WAVE-TV’s broadcast reached only 2,000 homes in Louisville that night, with Burt Blackwell serving as the station’s first ever announcer.
The following day, Louisville Male High School and du Pont Manual High School’s annual Thanksgiving Day football was aired. WAVE then continued to broadcast “radio-with-pictures” including news, sports, variety shows and films to the general public five nights a week, primarily from 7-10 p.m.
The station’s first tower stood at 570 feet in Louisville with a reception reach of 40 to 50 miles in every direction.
Since WAVE 3 News’ inception, its team members past and present have continued to deliver local news in Louisville and southern Indiana.
