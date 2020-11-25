4 arrested in connection to shooting, police pursuit in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four men are in custody following a shooting and police pursuit in Louisville Wednesday afternoon.
Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Madison Street, LMPD Officer Elizabeth Ruoff confirmed.
A woman, who investigators said was in her mid-30s, was found with a non-fatal gunshot wound. She was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
After the initial investigation, Ruoff said officers attempting to find a suspect’s vehicle involved in the shooting spotted the car near the crime scene. The driver refused to stop for officers and after a police pursuit, the driver crashed into a utility pole at the corner of 22nd Street and Anderson Street in the California neighborhood.
No one was injured in the crash.
Four men were arrested at the scene, Ruoff confirmed.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
