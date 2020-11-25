Arson investigation underway at Big-O Tires, police searching for stolen truck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire is under investigation after investigators say someone broke in and set a building on fire.
Louisville’s Arson Bureau determined the fire at Big-O Tires and Auto Services Center was set intentionally around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The service center at 195 Outer Loop was heavily damaged by the fire.
Investigators later determined a person broke in to start the fire. A vehicle was stolen off the car lot at the same time as the incident.
Police are now searching for the stolen truck.
If you have any information regarding this crime please contact Louisville Metro Arson Bureau at 502-574-3721 or arsonbureau@lmgky.onmicrosoft.com. If you have knowledge of the vehicle’s whereabouts please contact Louisville Metro Police at 574-LMPD.
