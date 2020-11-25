Changes greet Cards fans at opening game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Cardinals basketball fans converging on the KFC Yum! Center were greeted outside the door Wednesday night by a loud recording listing a number of rule changes because of COVID-19. Immediately inside, they had to pass a temperature check before being allowed to take their seat.
No one seemed to mind the extra precautions.
”I am thinking basketball and the virus. I mean I think everybody’s gonna be safe tonight. We are looking forward to some basketball right now,” said one man dressed in red and black.
Some were taken by surprise to find out no cold drinks or hotdogs would be served due to a temporary shutdown of indoor dining in the state of Kentucky.
Still, some described relief at being able to attend.
”In order to get away, everyone’s really just kind of excited for the whole basketball season to get started,” one young fan said. “Kind of an escape from the bad stuff that’s going on everywhere.”
”I feel for the kids having to play under these kinds of conditions,” a long time fan said. “I feel for the fans who can’t come to support them also. But we have to do something to make sure that we can keep this under control, and everybody needs to obey the rules for one thing.”
The Cards home opener at the Yum! Center was also the first game of the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic. The mini tournament will include nine teams and 18 games played over a period of 10 days.
