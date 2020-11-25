Extended unemployment benefits abruptly ending in Kentucky as holidays approach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly 5,000 people in Kentucky who have been unemployed for at least six months will lose their extended unemployment benefits this Saturday, the Kentucky Labor Cabinet announced on Tuesday.
Extended benefits (EB) gives Kentuckians an extra 13 weeks of unemployment benefits in addition to the state’s 26 week assistance program. Stacey Rohlff, who lives in Elizabethtown, has relied on the inconsistent unemployment benefits since she was furloughed and later laid off from her job due to the pandemic in March. Rohlff told WAVE 3 News she will soon have to scramble to make ends meet.
“It made it almost impossible with the three day or four day notice that, ‘Okay, you’re not going to have an income next week.’ I’ve sat and cried,” Rohlff said.
Extended benefits are set to end on Saturday because Kentucky’s insured unemployment rate fell below the 5 percent threshold required by the federal government to keep it in place, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. Once extended benefits ends, the state will be locked out of the program for at least 13 weeks.
Rohlff has a heart condition so she is considered high risk when it comes to the virus. She told WAVE 3 News despite that, she would go back to work if it weren’t for her son having to go to online school, per Gov. Beshear’s COVID-19 recommendations.
“I have a CDL,” Rohlff said. “I could jump in a truck and go drive a truck, but what am I going to do with my son? So, it’s not just me, it’s all the people out there. What are we going to do?”
Kentucky’s Labor Cabinet said it will not accept any new EB applications after Nov. 28, and those who have not used up all their benefits won’t receive the rest of their money.
“They thought things were bad before,” Rohlff said. “What are people going to do?”
Those who are unemployed due to the pandemic can apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). However, PUA benefits will likely run out at the end of the year if Congress does not pass another CARES Act.
The federal extended unemployment assistance program does not affect the Kentucky unemployment program or prevent residents from applying for unemployment through the state.
