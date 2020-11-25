Extended unemployment benefits abruptly ending in Kentucky as holidays approach

Extended benefits (EB) gives Kentuckians an extra 13 weeks of unemployment benefits in addition to the state’s 26 week assistance program. Stacey Rohlff, who lives in Elizabethtown, has relied on the inconsistent unemployment benefits since she was furloughed and later laid off from her job due to the pandemic in March. Rohlff told WAVE 3 News she will soon have to scramble to make ends meet.