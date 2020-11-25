FORECAST: Drier and calmer for Thanksgiving

- THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s
- EARLY NEXT WEEK: Rain to snow possible late Monday into Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Areas of drizzle are still possible for some overnight with temperatures falling into the 40s by Thursday morning.
Clouds hold tough throughout our Thanksgiving Day with temperatures near normal in the mid to upper 50s. A few peeks of sun can’t be ruled out, but the clouds will certainly win out.
Mostly cloudy skies linger into Thursday night as temperatures drop back into the 40s.
Friday may be the pick of the week with temperatures going back above normal in the lower 60s thanks to southerly winds and partly sunny skies.
Over the weekend, we’ll watch a developing system in the deep south pool rain across the Gulf Coast states. As this lifts northward late in the weekend and early next week, colder air from the north will be moving south. At this point we could see the rain change to a period of snow late Monday into early Tuesday. It’s too early to talk about any accumulation, but it has a decent look at this point.
