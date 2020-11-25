FORECAST: Rain and wind moving in overnight

- WEDNESDAY: Morning rain; wind gusts 40 to 45 mph possible
- WEDNESDAY 2-7 PM: Strong thunderstorms may develop along/west of I-65
- THANKSGIVING: Some late day sun with highs in the 50s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain to our west overnight will slide eastward and push into WAVE Country before sunrise. Winds will start to pick up as well with gusts 30 to 40 mph. Southerly winds and cloud cover will keep temperatures in the 40s for most overnight.
Rain and wind are likely for the Wednesday morning commute, followed by an afternoon lull in rainfall. A thin line of storms arrives by early Wednesday evening, carrying with it a very small strong storm chance. General wind gusts will be up to 40 mph.
Rain will fade before mid-evening Wednesday, leaving us with a few light showers and patches of drizzle as lows fall back into the 40s.
Thanksgiving on Thursday will be dry and seasonable with highs in the 50s, but clouds look to hang around most of the day.
Another front dives in over the weekend with rain chances ramping up Sunday. As the cold air plunges in behind the front we could actually see our first snowflakes of the season as the precipitation comes to an end.
Highs on Monday will hold in the 30s, and morning lows Tuesday will be in the 20s. A winter “feel” is on the way!
