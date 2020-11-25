Hanged officer effigy taken down from Jefferson Square

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An effigy of a Louisville Metro Police officer was hung downtown as LMPD said goodbye to one of their own.
The effigy was of a figure dressed in a shirt that said ‘police,’ hanging just feet from a memorial dedicated to those who gave their lives in the line of duty.
Officers told WAVE 3 News Wednesday it had been there for a couple of days.
A spokesperson for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said LMPD spoke to protesters at the park and the effigy was taken down not long after. Fischer called the gesture “deeply offensive.”
“There is no place in our community for something like this,” Fisher said. “We know there is work to do to improve police-community relations, but this does nothing to advance that work. Rather than taking actions that further divide us, I’d ask everyone to join us instead on the important work of identifying solutions to help restore police-community trust and legitimacy.”
Not long ago, an effigy of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear hung at the capitol. Wednesday, he also denounced the police effigy.
“Hanging someone in effigy is wrong every time, no matter what,” Beshear wrote.
