Ky. Air Guard to receive new planes

Ky. Air Guard to receive new planes
A U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules aircraft from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, arrives at L�opold S�dar Senghor International Airport in Dakar, Senegal, Oct. 28, 2014, to deliver relief supplies during the Ebola crisis. The Kentucky Air National Guard has been selected to receive eight J-model aircraft to replace its aging fleet of C-130H aircraft, which have been in service since 1992. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer) (Source: Dale Greer)
By Charles Gazaway | November 25, 2020 at 2:54 PM EST - Updated November 25 at 4:12 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The crews of the Kentucky Air National Guard will be flying in some of the most modern planes in U.S. Air Force inventory.

Kentucky’s congressional delegation and Gov. Andy Beshear announced today the 123rd Airlift Wing receive a squadron of eight new C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, replacing its current fleet of the C-130H Hercules models which the unit has flown since 1992.

The C-130 performs tactical airlift missions and can operating from unfinished airstrips. It is performs airdropping of troops and equipment into hostile areas.

The 123rd AW was one of only four Air National Guard units in the nation chosen by the Secretary of the Air Force to receive the new planes. The other Air National Guard units are located in Texas, West Virginia and Georgia.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.