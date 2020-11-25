Ky. Air Guard to receive new planes

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules aircraft from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, arrives at L�opold S�dar Senghor International Airport in Dakar, Senegal, Oct. 28, 2014, to deliver relief supplies during the Ebola crisis. The Kentucky Air National Guard has been selected to receive eight J-model aircraft to replace its aging fleet of C-130H aircraft, which have been in service since 1992. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer) (Source: Dale Greer)