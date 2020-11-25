Ky. Air Guard to receive new planes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The crews of the Kentucky Air National Guard will be flying in some of the most modern planes in U.S. Air Force inventory.
Kentucky’s congressional delegation and Gov. Andy Beshear announced today the 123rd Airlift Wing receive a squadron of eight new C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, replacing its current fleet of the C-130H Hercules models which the unit has flown since 1992.
The C-130 performs tactical airlift missions and can operating from unfinished airstrips. It is performs airdropping of troops and equipment into hostile areas.
The 123rd AW was one of only four Air National Guard units in the nation chosen by the Secretary of the Air Force to receive the new planes. The other Air National Guard units are located in Texas, West Virginia and Georgia.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.