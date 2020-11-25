Louisville Free Public Library extends Wi-Fi access to its grounds after hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wi-Fi was previously accessible only while the library was open.
Louisville Free Public Library expanded its digital access at all locations to those who need it.
Internet service will be available from library grounds and parking lots from dawn until one hour after closing, or until dusk, whichever is later. Access to the library’s Wi-Fi is free.
Libraries are also offerings free in-person computer access by appointment at every location during hours of operation. Limited printing and faxing services are also available.
Click here to schedule an appointment.
