Retailers offering week-long Black Friday deals to limit in-person shopping

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Stores across the country are trying to limit the number of shoppers at once to keep everyone safe during the 2020 Black Friday.
One thing that retailers are doing this holiday season is not only offering deals on Black Friday, but also the entire week of Black Friday, and shoppers are taking advantage.
“I got to beat the rush,” said Chelsey Sheffield, who spent her ‘Black Wednesday’ picking out gifts at Academy Sports on Outer Loop. “There wasn’t a lot of people in there. I got to get in and out and take advantage of the deals.”
Sheffield has been a Black Friday shopper in the past but says this way is much easier.
For some people, like Hunter Sheffield, it’s also a chance to get out of the house.
“I really just came out here to get Christmas presents and because I got very bored just watching TV,” said Hunter.
At Academy Sports, a lot of their “Black Friday” deals are available all week as they take measures to avoid large crowds.
There are plans in place in the event that Friday still gets too crowded.
“We can implement [putting] X amount of customers in the store, to keep things safe, and not putting anyone else in danger,” said Academy Sports logistics manager Tyler Hicks.
Academy sports is one of several retailers closed on Thanksgiving, but they’ll open back up for Friday.
They have saved a few deals for customers for the actual Black Friday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.