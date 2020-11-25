Teenager wounded in Shelby Park neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A teenager is recovering after she was shot in the Shelby Park neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 400 block of Marret Avenue around 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to Officer Beth Ruoff, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman.
The victim, who Ruoff said was a 17-year-old, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Ruoff said her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
LMPD Fourth Division detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.