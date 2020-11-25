Teenager wounded in Shelby Park neighborhood shooting

Louisville Metro police are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old girl that happened Nov. 25, 2020 in the Shelby Park neighborhood. The girl's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson | November 25, 2020 at 3:56 PM EST - Updated November 25 at 4:04 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A teenager is recovering after she was shot in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

The shooting was reported in the 400 block of Marret Avenue around 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to Officer Beth Ruoff, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman.

The victim, who Ruoff said was a 17-year-old, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Ruoff said her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

LMPD Fourth Division detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

