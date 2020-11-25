Thanksgiving air travel down in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite all the warnings to stay home and only have Thanksgiving dinner with immediate family or roommates, airports across the country have been busy with holiday travelers.
The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is seeing about 40% fewer travelers compared to last year.
The Thanksgiving travel time is typically measured from Tuesday to Sunday, with the busiest days being Tuesday and Wednesday for departures and then Sunday for people coming back.
Last year the airport had roughly 33,000 passengers during that week compared to the expected 13,000 this year.
The airport flies to 16 different states directly.
Some passengers said they felt comfortable because the seating in the plane was spread out. Others said they are doing everything they can to be safe while they travel.
“With all the warnings, we really did not want to travel, but we kind of have to travel, and we had looked at something like this last time,” Mike Hunt said pointing to his face shield. “It seems extreme, but with all this stuff happening now, we just figured we’d take, whatever precautions we could to help us out.”
Louisville is slightly above the national travel numbers, but only by 3%.
