‘We are at a crossroads’: Hospital leaders plead with public not to gather in large groups

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local hospitals are joining together by signing an open letter that urges everyone to be safe in how they gather this Thanksgiving. Hospital leaders are fearing that otherwise, their hospitals could get swamped with patients.
The open letter, signed by Baptist Health and UofL Health, comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise with no end in sight. Doctors and state leaders have pleaded with the public for weeks to keep their Thanksgiving celebrations small.
In an open letter on Wednesday, Chief Medical Officer at Baptist Health Louisville Dr. Chuck Anderson and UofL Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith, said they are prepared for a surge, but “there is a limit.”
The letter goes on to say there will “be a point when our hospitals will be too full to treat all of you with the virus and those with other medical needs. We are at a crossroads and desperately need your assistance with curbing the spread of the virus.”
Dr. Anderson understands wanting to see family for Thanksgiving, but told WAVE 3 News the risk is too great, even for those who were tested in the past two weeks. He said they test people for COVID-19 ahead of surgeries and people will test negative prior to surgery. He said a few days later, some start to develop symptoms and test positive. He’s concerned people are using their negative test results to prove they can gather with family.
“The negative test doesn’t prove it,” Anderson said. “If you haven’t seen your brothers or your sisters or your cousins for several months and now you’re getting together, I think it’s risky because you don’t know what they have been doing in their lives. Have they been as good as you’ve been?”
In the letter, Anderson and Smith ask people to not gather with strangers or extended family members.
They say the number of COVID-19 cases in our community is rapidly rising, and hospital beds are filling up, so it’s “critical to take action now.”
Anderson told WAVE 3 News that like many families this year, he won’t be having a “normal” Thanksgiving.
“We changed our thanksgiving we aren’t having it,” he said. “We’re taking meals to folks in our family. I have a son outside of Kentucky. He’s not coming in and we’re not going to him. Hopefully we’ll have a better Christmas-- putting off Thanksgiving to have a better Christmas.”
Dr. Anderson said he’s hopeful a vaccine will make next year’s Thanksgiving look closer to normal again.
“Hopefully by summertime, definitely next Thanksgiving, we can make up and have a real Thanksgiving and be safer without having lives lost.”
The full open letter to the community by Anderson and Smith is below:
“An open letter to our community,
The number of COVID-19 cases in our community is rapidly rising, and our hospital beds are filling with those too ill to quarantine at home and care for themselves. It is critically important that we take action now.
Please, for the health and safety of yourself, your loved ones and your neighbors, wear a mask. Avoid gatherings - not just with strangers, but with extended family members. Don’t stand or be near people who don’t live with you. Wash your hands often. With Thanksgiving and the holidays coming, please celebrate responsibly in a scaled-back fashion that limits the virus’s spread.
We want to continue to provide the excellent care that you’ve come to expect from Baptist Health and U of L Health -- to you and to your loved ones -- when you need it most. We are prepared to handle a surge of patients, but there is a limit. There will be a point when our hospitals will be too full to treat all of you with the virus and those with other medical needs. We are at a crossroads and desperately need your assistance with curbing the spread of the virus.
For the last eight months, our healthcare professionals have stood united in the fight against COVID-19. We have rejoiced with those who recovered, and mourned with those who suffered a loss. Now, as COVID-19 cases reach record levels, we ask that you stand with us.
No single health measure is 100 percent effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19. They must be used together. That’s why we ask you to take every precaution possible to limit the spread in our community and save lives.
A little bit of sacrifice and support from you can make a big difference for many. We are going to get past this. And we will get past it by working together.
Kenneth Anderson, MD, Chief Medical Officer - Baptist Health Louisville
Jason Smith, MD, Chief Medical Officer - U of L Health”
