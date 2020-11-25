‘We are at a crossroads’: Hospital leaders plead with public not to gather in large groups

We want to continue to provide the excellent care that you’ve come to expect from Baptist Health and U of L Health -- to you and to your loved ones -- when you need it most. We are prepared to handle a surge of patients, but there is a limit. There will be a point when our hospitals will be too full to treat all of you with the virus and those with other medical needs. We are at a crossroads and desperately need your assistance with curbing the spread of the virus.