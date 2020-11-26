Alex Trebek delivers posthumous Thanksgiving message on Jeopardy!

By FOX19 Digital Staff | November 26, 2020 at 1:56 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 9:23 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More than two weeks after famed quiz show host Alex Trebek passed away, he delivered a posthumous Thanksgiving message on Jeopardy!

“In spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful,” Trebek said in the pre-recorded message. “There are more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that’s a good thing.

“Keep the faith. We’re going to get through all of this, and we’re going to be a better society because of it.”

Jeopardy! is in the process of airing Trebek’s final 35 episodes, all of which were shot before his death. The shows will air through Dec. 25.

