Army veteran delivers meals to homeless in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky Army veteran is doing his best to make sure everyone eats this Thanksgiving. Thursday, Jeremy Harrell drove around downtown Louisville with a full truck and a full heart.
“This is the mission, right,” Harrell said. “The mission is to love our neighbor.”
Harrell served his country in Iraq, and after he retired, began serving his community. Harrell started his organization, The Veteran’s Project, a few years ago. Ever since, Thanksgiving has been a day for serving others.
“We want these folks to know that people care about them and we want you to have some food in your belly,” Harrell said. “We want you to enjoy this day. And hopefully we can bless you in some way.”
Harrell told WAVE 3 News his organization was scheduled to host a community feed for other veterans and their families at the Icehouse in Louisville, but when Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear placed new restrictions on indoor dining, Harrell said he had to cancel those plans. Instead, he drove around downtown Louisville, personally delivering food to homeless people in the area.
“I don’t like to have an abundance of something and someone else not have any,” Harrell said. “I just don’t feel comfortable with that. That’s just a moral thing for me, personally. And I just want to share what I have.”
Though it’s just a small act of kindness, Harrell said it was important for him to make somebody else feel loved this Thanksgiving.
"I couldn't just sit around and be in this comfortable environment in my whole life, right, and just wonder about the folks that don't have that without trying to do something to bless them today," Harrell said. "It goes a long way."
Harrell said he planned to feed 200 people throughout the city on Thursday.
