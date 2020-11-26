Army veteran delivers meals to homeless in downtown Louisville

“I couldn’t just sit around and be in this comfortable environment in my whole life, right, and just wonder about the folks that don’t have that without trying to do something to bless them today,” Harrell said. “It’s just loving my neighbor and just, I don’t like to have an abundance of something and someone else not have any. I just don’t feel comfortable with that. That’s just a moral thing for me, personally. And I just want to share what I have. I’m blessed in that way and I just want to bless others. It’s just really that simple and it goes a long way.”