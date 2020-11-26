Evansville mother receives new home through Habitat for Humanity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville native is moving into a new home, just in time for Thanksgiving.
Doretha Brown’s home was blessed on Wednesday at Habitat for Humanity of Evansville’s 527th home dedication.
She has been dreaming about this day for a long time. In fact, it’s one that’s been in the works for the last 10 years.
“It’s very tedious, I had to start before I actually signed up for the program,” Brown said. “I started working on my credit when I was 28. I started saving, and then I worked on my career and built myself up.”
She got the keys to her new habitat home Wednesday on South Garvin Street, and cut the ribbon across the front door surrounded by her family and friends.
Brown has six kids and was in dire need of more space, making her family a perfect fit for what is the second-largest home that Habitat for Humanity of Evansville has ever built.
“I like what Habitat stood for,” Brown said. “In Habitat, you gain a family, you gain friends, you gain understanding, and you gain clarity, because there was a lot of things I didn’t know owning your home entails. They walk you through every step of the way.”
Brown was approved for the program last October. Since then, she has taken a number of home-ownership courses and put in at least 300 hours of sweat equity, hammering nails and painting walls.
“It became real for me when the walls went up,” Brown said. “We wanted to be in our home before thanksgiving. My twins’ birthday is (November 28), my birthday is the next one on (December 15). We get to spend all the holidays in our new home. It’s really a blessing.”
According to Habitat for Humanity, each homeowner has a down payment on their home, along with monthly mortgage payments, ranging between $300 to $500 per month.
