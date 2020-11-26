Family cooks Thanksgiving meals for Ronald McDonald House residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Families at the Ronald McDonald House in Louisville were fed a full Thanksgiving meal Thursday made by a local family just trying to give back.
It’s not the first time they’ve done it.
Tim and Jenny Stevens haven’t changed their Thanksgiving plans over the past three years. They can be found each year in the kitchen at the Ronald McDonald House in downtown Louisville making food for the families staying there.
“Families are usually together [on Thanksgiving],” Jenny Stevens said. “It’s a greater challenge when they’re not able to be with their extended family.”
It’s families like Andrew Yaklich’s that the Stevens are hoping to help. Yaklich’s 7-year-old daughter is still fighting illnesses suffered as an infant. She’s in Louisville receiving treatment at the Frazier Rehab Institute.
The family is grateful for Ronald McDonald House and a free Thanksgiving meal.
“It does help make it feel like the holiday season,” Yaklich said, “because at the hospital, and here, you kind of lose sense of time and where things are. So, [it brings] a little bit of back to normal saying, ‘Oh yeah, it is Thanksgiving time. We do have a lot to be thankful for.”
Tim Stevens understands what Ronald McDonald families are going through. He’s been in their shoes before.
“I had a son that had a lot of medical issues,” Stevens said. “I spent a lot of time in a Ronald McDonald House. There was somebody who gave their time and effort to make meals for me. That was invaluable. I always said when I get the opportunity to pay that back and pay that forward, I’m going to do that.”
He said helping the Ronald McDonald house is as easy as eating at a local McDonalds.
“[Local franchises] give back so much to this house from the profits that they receive from your patronage,” Stevens said.
People can donate to the Ronald McDonald House at any McDonalds by rounding up their total bill.
