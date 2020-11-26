FORECAST: Dry weekend, wintry weather early next week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- WEEKEND: Cool and mainly dry
- NEXT WEEK: Rain to accumulating snow possible Monday into Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will stick around overnight tonight, only allowing temperatures to drop into the 40s in most locations.
The clouds will begin to break up Friday afternoon, allowing for milder highs near 60 degrees. Friday may end up being the pick of the week as it’s all downhill from there, quite frankly.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the 30s.
Saturday will be cooler, yet mostly sunny in the wake of a dry cold front that will quietly exit our region Friday night. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 50s.
