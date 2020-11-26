FORECAST: Dry to start the weekend; Rain, snow to start next week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- SATURDAY: Sunny but chilly
- EARLY NEXT WEEK: Rain to snow; some accumulation possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly sunny skies are in the forecast this afternoon as temperatures rise into the mid to upper 50s. A dry cold front pushes through tonight, temporarily increasing clouds across the region. Expect lows in the 30s.
Residual clouds from overnight will clear out Saturday morning. Mostly sunny skies remain for the rest of the day as temperatures struggle into the upper 40s and low 50s. Saturday night looks mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Clouds increase Sunday as highs top out in the 50s. Rain rolls into the region from the south Sunday night, becoming more widespread by early Monday. The system moving into WAVE Country from the Gulf of Mexico will combine with one pushing in from the north. This will pull cold air into the backside of the southern system and switch rain over to snow at some point Monday. Snow showers look to last into early Tuesday. It’s still too early for snow accumulation estimates.
