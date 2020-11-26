FORECAST: Dry to start the weekend; Rain, snow to start next week

Clouds increase Sunday as highs top out in the 50s. Rain rolls into the region from the south Sunday night, becoming more widespread by early Monday. The system moving into WAVE Country from the Gulf of Mexico will combine with one pushing in from the north. This will pull cold air into the backside of the southern system and switch rain over to snow at some point Monday. Snow showers look to last into early Tuesday. It’s still too early for snow accumulation estimates.