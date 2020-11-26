Kentucky families prepare for small, socially distant or virtual Thanksgiving gatherings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday asked Kentucky families to keep Thanksgiving celebrations “as small as you can” to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Several last-minute shoppers in Louisville told WAVE 3 News they plan to follow Beshear’s advice. Payton Hobson said her family was already planning a socially distanced Thanksgiving dinner before her father was exposed to coronavirus.
“I was going to do a bonfire at my parents’ house but my father just got news that he was exposed so I think we’re just doing kind of like a dish swap,” she said.
Hobson said her hope is for other families to have socially distanced or drive-through celebrations.
“Hospitals are getting overwhelmed... It [the virus] needs to be put somewhat under control,” she said. “So, I’m doing my part and hopefully a lot of people will follow that sort of trend.”
While some are staying local and isolated others still plan to drive and have Thanksgiving in person. Wilberto Badillo said he will drive to Vine Grove on Thursday to visit his parents but the gathering will be a small one.
“So a couple years ago there were more than 20 of us, so I think there’s going to be five of six this year, so it’s going to be a much smaller gathering for sure.”
New restrictions announced by Beshear last Wednesday limit indoor gatherings to no more than two households and eight people in total.
Badillo said a small Thanksgiving this year is a sacrifice he’s willing to make knowing future holidays will be different.
“I think we all have to make concessions this year, I think it’s something we’ve all gotten use to,” he said “I’m hoping that this close to finish line people are just willing to stick it out for a little bit longer.”
A number of other shoppers told WAVE 3 News they plan to keep things virtual for Thanksgiving. Thursday, video conferencing platform Zoom will lift its 40-minute time limit for free meetings so “family gatherings don’t get cut short.”
