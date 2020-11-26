Report: Lamar Jackson tests positive for the coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Baltimore Ravens quarterback and former University of Louisville great Lamar Jackson has COVID-19.
Jackson’s diagnosis comes as the Ravens deal with an outbreak within their team, NBC Sports reported Thursday night.
The Ravens are scheduled to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. With Jackson out with the virus, Robert Griffin III is expected to start at quarterback in the matchup.
NBC Sports reports Jackson as being the most prominent NFL player yet to test positive for COVID since the pandemic began in March.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.