SnowTALK! Thanksgiving Update

Enjoy the “mild” air the next few days. Winter is coming next week.
Overall, it still looks like two systems in theme.
Monday/Tuesday: Rain to snow during the day on Monday and snow showers and windy into Tuesday. Perhaps even Wednesday. The track and timing of the storm will play a role in any accumulations ...on the grass and on the roads. So there is no way to fully gauge that at this point. Just know a winter storm is likely in the region so it bears watching.
Next Friday: Another southern system moves in. If the above system pans out as suspected, we could have a snow/freezing rain mix change to rain in the morning. But this entire theme is highly dependent on how the first storm turns out. So let’s give this one more time in the oven as well.
