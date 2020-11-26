Thanksgiving Weekend at Churchill Downs

For the colts, there’s the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes, which has drawn a field of nine. Keepmeinmind, third in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, is one of the top challengers having finished third in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. Two other runners that competed at the Cup are returning for the Kentucky Jockey Club: King Fury and Sittin On Go. The Dale Romans trainee, Sittin On Go finished ninth in the Juvenile but had shown much promise in his previous start which was a solid victory in the Iroquois on Kentucky Derby Day.