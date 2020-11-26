UPDATE: Oldham Co. teen found safe

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - UPDATE: Benjamin Snyder has been found safe, per Jerry Nauert, director of the Oldham County Office of Emergency Management.
He thanked everyone who helped locate him.
Previous story from Nov. 26:
An Oldham County teen that has been missing since Wednesday evening has a health condition and is in need of medication, Jerry Nauert, director of the Oldham County Office of Emergency Management, confirmed Thursday.
Benjamin Snyder, 19, has not taken medication he is prescribed in at least three days. He was last seen Wednesday around 8 p.m. at the LaGrange Walmart.
Snyder is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds. He has brown hair with red and brown highlights and gray eyes.
It is unclear what he was last seen wearing, though Snyder “does tend to wear dark clothing.”
Anyone with information about Snyder should contact the Oldham County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 222-0111.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.