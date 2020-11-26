Wayside Christian Mission adapts to pandemic, provides Thanksgiving meals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thanksgiving is a special time for those at the Wayside Christian Mission every year. More than 1,000 volunteers serve hundreds of people who are homeless during the holiday.
Clients will remain on their campuses and be served meals where they live. Social distancing will be in place, instead of a large communal gathering.
Around 500 will be served at the Jefferson Street shelter, while another 150 will be fed at Hotel Louisville. Wayside workers will also visit homeless camps throughout the area.
“For a lot of people, money has not been up to par lately,” Aaron Jones, who works at Wayside, said. “So, Wayside’s a big part of their lives right now.”
Some not housed at the shelters will be fed outdoors. Blankets will be handed out as well.
In 2020, the mission is asking folks in lieu of volunteering to help in other ways.
“It’s a big part of the holidays,” Jones said. “Wayside likes to give back to the community. A lot of people are struggling during COVID-19 and we just want to do whatever we can to help.”
Wayside usually has more than 1,000 volunteers on Thanksgiving. This year, due to the pandemic, they could only have 25 at a time.
