Black Friday brings the new ‘Black Market’ to Louisville’s West End food desert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the day after Thanksgiving, an oasis appeared in one of the city’s biggest food deserts, bringing fresh food closer to home for West End residents.
The Black-owned Black Market grew out of the Feed the West movement that has distributed food to thousands of residents. Operating out of a former pizza place, customers can buy bags of food or individual items, many of them from Black farmers and Black-owned businesses.
”This is important because this community has been ignored for so long,” owner Shauntrice Martin said. “And we need something that is from us and for us.”
Customers can place orders online and purchase a variety of bundles or individual items.
A bundle of essentials, including fresh produce, costs $25 and $35. Customers at the store’s soft opening Friday praised the concept.
“If you look around, if this wasn’t here, where would you eat? There’s nothing,” customer Kim Frierson said.
“We’re hoping to have a Black Market in every western neighborhood,” Martin said. “And we’ve been collaborating with folks in Wyoming, native American reservations. We’ve been coordinating with food justice programs in California and abroad to see how we can synthesize this and send out the information.”
The hope is that bringing more fresh food options to Louisville’s West End will lead to healthier people and healthier neighborhoods.
”It will mean everything,” customer Marion Garner said. “I won’t have to run all over town trying to find this or find that. I’m just glad it’s here.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.