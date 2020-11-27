Don’t click on that offer that seems too good to be true

“Chances of a scam artist sending you a text from ‘UPS’ and you having a recent delivery are pretty high these days,” Smith-Hamblin said. “So this fake UPS text asks you answer five questions about your delivery. Don’t do it. One local consumer actually did receive this text message. They were offered a free iPad if they answered the questions,” Smith-Hamblin said. “You are going to go in, click the link, answer the questions and then you are asked to pay $19.63 for shipping of this iPad. They ask for your debit card number or credit card number. Once you give that info to them you are done.”