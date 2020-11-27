Facebook page ‘Adopt A Server’ created to help service industry workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Within hours of being created, the Adopt A Server Facebook page gained hundreds of members, one week later the group has more than 3,200 followers including thousands of Kentuckians still needing to be adopted.
Out of the thousands of service industry workers needing help from the Adopt A Server Facebook page, Veno Coulter, a Metro Diner server, is one of them.
“I’ve been serving for about six years total,” Coulter said.
Following Governor Andy Beshear’s order to stop indoor dining, the Facebook page was created for service industry workers who need help. The rules are simple: service industry workers post “I am looking to be adopted” along with an Amazon wish list, and anyone who can help can comment “adopted.”
Like most in the group, Coulter is struggling financially because of the restrictions restaurants and bars have faced during the pandemic, but COVID-19 has also taken his mother.
“When she passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, that was actually her third time passing,” Coulter explained. “She had coded twice on Monday.”
Donna Coulter spent 10 days in the hospital before she died at age 58.
“Those 10 days were the worst 10 days that I’ve ever lived in my entire life. I got no sleep,” Coulter said. “Every single time the phone would ring, my heart would stop.”
Coulter said he doesn’t know how he’s going to get through this, but he’s asking the community to do better and remember service industry workers during these times.
The Adopt A Server Facebook group is open to anyone wishing to give.
