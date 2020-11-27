FORECAST: 1st round of wintry weather for the season next week

Monday morning will start with rain, but even by sunrise we’ll start to see snow mixing in for some of us. We’ll all gradually convert over to snow during the day on Monday, with temperatures staying above freezing until Monday night. Snow will end around that time, so while slick spots are possible on the roads Monday night into early Tuesday, most of the snow accumulation will be on grassy, elevated surfaces. It’s still too early to project exact snowfall totals, but at this point they don’t look overly heavy. Stay tuned!