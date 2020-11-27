FORECAST: 1st round of wintry weather for the season next week

- WEEKEND: Cool and mainly dry
- MONDAY: Rain to wet, grassy accumulating snow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A dry cold front is pushing through tonight, clearing out the clouds.
Lows tonight will be in the 30s. Some patchy fog is possible south of Louisville Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and cooler as highs only reach into the 40s and lower 50s.
We’ll keep skies mainly clear Saturday night with lows in the 30s, but a few spots in more rural areas will wake up to 20s Sunday morning.
Clouds will begin to increase Sunday morning ahead of our next precipitation-maker for Monday. A few showers will likely arrive from the southwest by evening, just after highs reach into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
Monday morning will start with rain, but even by sunrise we’ll start to see snow mixing in for some of us. We’ll all gradually convert over to snow during the day on Monday, with temperatures staying above freezing until Monday night. Snow will end around that time, so while slick spots are possible on the roads Monday night into early Tuesday, most of the snow accumulation will be on grassy, elevated surfaces. It’s still too early to project exact snowfall totals, but at this point they don’t look overly heavy. Stay tuned!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.