Kentucky reports highest number of new COVID cases on Thanksgiving

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, revealing Friday that the state’s new cases recorded on Thanksgiving were the highest ever recorded in one day.
Beshear reported 3,870 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 1,747 on Friday.
There were 32 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, the second-highest death total confirmed in one day since the pandemic began in March. Four more deaths were confirmed Friday.
“These new case reports are truly alarming. Please be careful when you’re shopping and consider safer options, like purchasing gifts online for delivery or curbside pick-up,” Beshear said. “Wash your hands, stay six feet apart from other shoppers and wear a mask at all times. Now is the time we need everyone to buckle down, stay strong and stop this surge in cases.”
As of Friday, 1,714 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons and 390 are in the ICU.
Counties in the red can be found here. More COVID data broken down by race, ethnicity and county can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.
