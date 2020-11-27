Louisville small businesses manage Black Friday crowds amid COVID

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the heart of Butchertown, shoppers will walk into a winter wonderland and people spreading Christmas cheer.
“Everyone needs a little fun right now, that’s what I tell my employees,” said Co-Owner of Work the Metal, Jack Mathis. “People come in here to escape COVID or an escape the reality of it all.”
People had to wait in line to get into the store and put their names on a waiting list similar to getting a table at a restaurant.
Mathis says the shop has been in the community for nearly two decades.
He says holiday shopping is the kind of support local businesses need given the challenges all the local shops have been through,
“Buying a gift is a gift to whomever you’re buying it for and the business,” said Mathis. “You’re helping them continue and employees and have jobs.”
Mathis says there’s something for everyone in the store. It seemed like everyone found something, as people roamed the store perusing the options all while maintaining COVID protocols.
“Businesses are really aware of COVID and take extra precautions, cleaning and wearing masks, they want themselves to be healthy and employees to be healthy as well,” said Mathis.
Locals walking into Revelry Boutique in Nulu, makes Store Manager, Maya Griffin’s workday that much more meaningful; especially on an unconventional Black Friday.
“It makes us really value every person who comes in,” said Griffin. “It means a lot to see people’s faces and have a little 6 foot interaction with them and say happy holidays thanks for shopping local.”
Business owners are asking for support by shopping at local places for Small Business Saturday.
