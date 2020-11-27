Report: Man who killed co-worker at Big O Tires pleads guilty

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A man originally charged with murder following the shooting death of his co-worker last year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, according to a report.
WAVE 3 News partner News and Tribune reported Friday that 20-year-old Bobby Powell will plead guilty to manslaughter on Monday.
WAVE 3 News previously reported that in 2019, Powell and his co-worker, 30-year-old James Winters, got into an argument at Big O Tires in Jeffersonville, prompting Powell to shoot Winters once in the chest.
Winters was rushed to UofL Hospital, where he died.
The News and Tribune reported that Powell also will plead guilty to a level 5 felony for carrying a handgun without a license. Several other charges will be dropped under the plea agreement.
The News and Tribune also reported Powell will serve seven years at the Indiana Department of Correction, and three years on home incarceration if approved.
In February of this year, WAVE 3 News obtained video of the confrontation inside the Big O Tires store. The video left Powell’s father claiming his son acted in self-defense.
