Salvation Army serves socially distanced Thanksgiving dinner to people in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At Salvation Army in Louisville, hungry stomachs were fed in a socially distanced dining room on Thanksgiving day.
Kitchen Supervisor Wendy Rothfuss told WAVE 3 nearly 800 meals were prepared. Many were served at the Salvation Army building on South Brook Street, but a number of other meals were also delivered throughout the community.
“Everybody’s still got to eat, we’ve still got to feed people, so yes we do have a greater need but we have less resources this year,” she said.
Amid the pandemic, Rothfuss said the need for food and shelter in the community has grown. However, Salvation Army has seen fewer donations and volunteers in the past few months.
“We have a greater need here but there’s less to give to us out there,” she said.
Rothfuss explained that Salvation Army has served three meals a day throughout the COVID crisis often outdoors. When the temperatures dropped, Rothfuss said meals began to be served inside but people were able to stay socially distant.
On Thanksgiving day, meals at Salvation Army were served in a social distanced dining hall and face masks were required. Small groups were allowed to enter every few minutes; between each group, tables and chairs were disinfected.
“It just means a lot to be able to sit down at a table and eat a meal where it’s warm,” Rothfuss said.
First time volunteer Alex Garr said he wanted to give back.
“Especially with COVID and everything going on I realized there are a lot more less fortunate than myself but it’s all about giving back, at the end of the day it’s all about what you give back to the community,” he said.
Rothfuss said the thanks from those in need is a blessing.
“It’s the highlight of the day and we’re meeting needs. Just to see someone thank you and bless me everyday just for being here and serving it means a lot,” she said. “And we feel blessed as well to be able to provide and meet needs at this time.”
