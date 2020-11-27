Shoppers take advantage of unusual Black Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite the ongoing pandemic, shoppers across the country still took advantage of some in-person Black Friday deals.
For example, it was still a rush to get inside Academy Sports on Outer Loop Friday around 5 a.m.
Crowds may have been a little smaller this year, for several reasons, but for so many, it’s a tradition that they weren’t prepared to miss.
“We knew it was going to be different this year,” long-time Black Friday shopper Heather Wardrip said. “[We asked,] ‘what are we going to do? Are we going to stay home? or are we going to just ignore it because it’s 2020?’ But my sister said ‘no, we’re going. We got a plan, we do it every year.’ It’s our tradition and our kickoff to Christmas, so here we are.”
It’s a new tradition though for Heather Wardrip’s new daughter-in-law, who joined in on the madness this year.
“Joining the family it was like, ‘hey welcome to the family. We’re crazy we’re going to go do this anyway,’” said Samantha Wardrip.
Although the traditions continued, there was nothing traditional about this year’s shopping scene.
Masks, plexiglass barriers and socially distant lines were prevalent. Plus, stores like Academy Sports, and other large retailers, offered deals all week long.
That’s something that shopper Chris Wedding wished he’d known.
”It was just one deal that got me out here today,” Wedding said. “I haven’t been Black Friday shopping for probably 20 years or more. I didn’t realize that the sale that I thought was going to be today only sale, they had been selling all week.”
When asked about his return to Black Friday shopping, Wedding said, it’s still not his thing.
“I don’t plan on doing it again,” he said.
Whether you’re shopping as tradition or in search of something specific, Black Friday still has some pull to it.
This year though, the morning was unlike any other.
