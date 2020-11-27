Shoppers take advantage of unusual Black Friday

“We knew it was going to be different this year,” long-time Black Friday shopper Heather Wardrip said. “[We asked,] ‘what are we going to do? Are we going to stay home? or are we going to just ignore it because it’s 2020?’ But my sister said ‘no, we’re going. We got a plan, we do it every year.’ It’s our tradition and our kickoff to Christmas, so here we are.”