Biden plans swift moves to protect and advance LGBTQ rights

By David Crary and Elana Schor | November 28, 2020 at 10:33 AM EST - Updated November 28 at 1:59 PM

As vice president in 2012, Joe Biden endeared himself to many LGBTQ Americans by endorsing same-sex marriage even before his boss, President Barack Obama.

Now, as president-elect, Biden is making sweeping promises to LGBTQ activists, proposing to carry out virtually every major proposal on their wish lists.

One is to lift the Trump administration’s near-total ban on military service for transgender people.

Biden also is backing a bill passed by the House last year that would extend federal anti-discrimination protections to LGBTQ people nationwide.

But most Senate Republicans are wary, due in part to opposition from religious conservatives who say the measure threatens religious liberty.

