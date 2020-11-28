Big third quarter powers #6 Florida past Kentucky

In the half’s final minute, UK punter Max Duffy punted to the wrong side of the field as Kentucky had set up their punt coverage to the left side. But Duffy kicked to the opposite side, where few UK defenders were positioned to shut down a return. Meantime, Gators punt returner Kadarius Toney grabbed the kick and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown as a stunned bunch of Wildcats found themselves down at the intermission, 14 to 10.