Big third quarter powers #6 Florida past Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Florida Gators led Kentucky by four points at halftime before exploding in the third quarter to put away the Wildcats, 34 to 10.
Sparked by the passing combo of quarterback Kyle Trask and receiver Kyle Pitts, the sixth-ranked Gators put 17 points on the board in the third quarter. Trask and Pitts teamed up for a pair of TD’s in that eventful third quarter. They had teamed up in the first quarter for a 56 -yard scoring strike.
The Wildcats had been very competitive in that first half. In the second quarter, UK’s Terry Wilson tossed a four yard touchdown to Keaton Upshaw to tie the game at 7-7. Then late in the second quarter, UK’s Mark Ruffalo booted a 22-yard field goal to put the Cats ahead 10-7.
In the half’s final minute, UK punter Max Duffy punted to the wrong side of the field as Kentucky had set up their punt coverage to the left side. But Duffy kicked to the opposite side, where few UK defenders were positioned to shut down a return. Meantime, Gators punt returner Kadarius Toney grabbed the kick and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown as a stunned bunch of Wildcats found themselves down at the intermission, 14 to 10.
The Cats’ offense came up empty in that second half.
" It’s losing football, “said UK head coach Mark Stoops, referring to his team’s inability to move the football .
" You’re not gonna win games if you can’t get first downs.”
Kentucky, which dropped to 3-6, will close out the regular season next Saturday at home against South Carolina.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.