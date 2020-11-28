Family hosts vigil, balloon release for 19-year-old killed in drive-by shooting last December

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For families of victims of gun violence, the holidays can be a very difficult time. Many traditions look and feel completely different after losing a loved one.
The family of Christian Gwynn, a teenager who died last December in a drive-by shooting on 43rd and Market, is facing twice the pain.
Saturday would have been Christian’s 20th birthday. The family decided to do something special to commemorate the event as they continue to seek answers into his death.
“We have no answers, we have nobody telling us anything, no closer to somebody saying we caught the people, person, group or whatever that took my son’s life. And that’s hurting,” Krista Gwynn, Christian’s mother said. “That’s heartbreaking to us.”
On December 19, six days before Christmas, Christian and a friend were walking home from Indi’s on Market Street, when they noticed a dark red Chevy Impala pass them twice.
His mother told WAVE 3 News last year that the back window had rolled down and people within the vehicle shot her son, killing him.
With his death being so close to the holidays, the family said it makes it even harder.
“He’s a Thanksgiving kid, so every four years we’ll have the heartbreak of having Thanksgiving and his birthday on the same day,” his mother said. “But today, it’s not. So we have two heartbreaks. It’s our first Thanksgiving without him, and his first birthday without him. And it’s hard, it’s hard not having him for Thanksgiving. It’s hard not having him every day.”
The family brought out pictures of Christian, thanking everyone who attended today’s balloon release at Shawnee Park.
“We’re appreciative for everybody that showed up that loved my son, and half of y’all didn’t even know my boy, and I’m happy that my son’s life impacted you to want to be here today,” Krista said. “To tell him ‘hi’ and ‘happy birthday,’ because he deserved it.”
Another vigil and balloon release is being scheduled in December by the family.
