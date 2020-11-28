FORECAST: Dry to start the weekend; rain, snow Monday

- SUNDAY: Clouds increase with rain moving in late
- MONDAY: Rain to wet, grassy accumulating snow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll start the day with scattered clouds, but become mostly sunny during the afternoon. It will be cool with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Mostly clear tonight with lows in the 30s, but a few spots could drop into the upper 20s Sunday morning.
Clouds increase on Sunday ahead of our next precipitation-maker for Monday. A few showers will likely arrive from the southwest by evening, just after highs reach into the low to mid 50s in the afternoon. Rain becomes likely Sunday night. It will be a cold rain with temperatures falling into the upper 30s by Monday morning.
Monday morning will start with rain, but even by sunrise we’ll start to see snow mixing in for some of us. We’ll all gradually convert over to snow during the day on Monday, with temperatures staying above freezing until Monday night. Snow will end around that time, so while slick spots are possible on the roads Monday night into early Tuesday, most of the snow accumulation will be on grassy, elevated surfaces. It’s still too early to project exact snowfall totals, but at this point they don’t look overly heavy. Stay tuned!
