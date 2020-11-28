FORECAST: First round of wintry weather ahead

- SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain becomes likely
- MONDAY: Rain to snow with minor grassy accumulation possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly clear and cold tonight with lows in the 30s, but a few spots could drop into the upper 20s Sunday morning.
Clouds increase on Sunday ahead of our next storm system. Most of the day will be dry with a few showers arriving from the southwest by evening. High temperatures reach the low to mid 50s in the afternoon. Rain becomes likely Sunday night. It will be a cold rain with temperatures falling into the upper 30s by Monday morning.
Rain will change to snow on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 30s early in the day and slowly fall during the afternoon. It may take until 9pm to get below 32°. Light snow accumulation of less than one inch possible on grassy surfaces.
As temperatures fall Monday night and a few lingering snow showers continue, slick spots are possible on the roads into early Tuesday. Flurries will still be possible Tuesday morning with a partly sunny sky into the afternoon. It will be a cold day with highs in the 30s.
